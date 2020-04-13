Remember the Miners: Mackay’s first taste of success

The Whitsunday Miners played the first official game at the Mackay Stadium in the 2011 QSL semi-final against Gold Coast Stars

The Whitsunday Miners played the first official game at the Mackay Stadium in the 2011 QSL semi-final against Gold Coast Stars

BEFORE there was Mackay Magpies Crusaders United, football fans rallied behind the region’s state league team, the Whitsunday Miners.

Mackay’s first entry into the Queensland State League level produced some of the greatest football talents the region had seen.

Founded in 2008, the Miners played in the QSL, the precursor to the National Premier League.

Whitsunday Miners were regular rivals of Sunshine Coast Fire. The sides came up against each other in both 2011 and 2012 finals.

After three fruitless campaigns where the team finished second last, a new coach and several key changes in the roster created a spark on the fourth attempt.

That spark roared into an inferno. The unheralded regional team went on an unheard-of surge to become the first Mackay football team to make the finals in a state league competition.

The fire from that 2011 roster was picked up the next year and added to. In 2012 the Miners battled their way to a grand final epic against Sunshine Coast FC.

Though they fell in a penalty shootout, Mackay had earned respect as a football force, but all that progress was snuffed out just weeks after the milestone match.

A shift from QSL to the Australian Premier League, which would later be renamed the NPL, meant the Miners could not meet requirements for a new licence.

Whitsunday Miners’ Corey Hooper extends a leg to snatch the ball from Southern Cross United's Nathan Papez.

Failure to acquire that licence forced the Miners to disband. The region was left with no pathway to higher levels for six years until the joint venture between Mackay Crusaders FC and Magpies sports club returned Mackay to the state stage.

FROM ZERO TO HERO

DESPITE three years of struggling to leave the bottom of QSL’s ladder, the football consensus was in favour of the 2011 Whitsunday Miners side.

With new coach Graham Harvey in the technical area, a midfield bolstered by English talent and Mackay’s best products on the pitch, the fourth QSL season looked positive.

But no one predicted how well the Miners would do.

It took time. While decent on paper, the Miners struggled to get a win against some of the lower ranked teams in the first three rounds.

After two draws and a loss from games the Mackay side was expected to win, the Miners earned their first taste of victory in Round 4 after a goal in the final 10 minutes broke a deadlocked battle with the Gold Coast Stars.

Aaron Craig, a Mackay-raised player who started in the sport when he was six, ­belted in the winning goal to end the game 2-1.

Daily Mercury Miners Player Aaron Craig at a training session in 2011.

His memorable Round 4 moment was his first start with the Miners that year.

It earned him a continued spot in the side.

Craig, now 38, said the details of his heroics from nine years ago were fuzzy, but the feeling and effect was something he would never forget.

“That was the catalyst for our (success). It was a massive highlight for me to score that goal and kickstart things,” the striker said.

“That’s what it felt like. The belief was there after that win. We were expected to do well, but we hadn’t gotten our first win on the board yet.

“After we got that monkey off our back you could just see everyone lifted, especially the English players. They came into their own after that.”

After a few back and forth results, the Miners launched into an “incredible” six-game undefeated streak after Round 9, which pioneered the path to finals.

The Miners finished third in the competition and came one game short of the QSL grand final when they were knocked out in the semis by Sunshine Coast FC.

A heated battle for control between a Whitsunday Miners player and a Sunshine Coast Fire player.

They closed the season with eight wins, four draws and four losses.

Craig, who would have given up the Miners’ strip after 2010 if not for intervention by coach Harvey, said the Miners’ success created something in the community that had never been seen before or since.

“Once Graham and the Daily Mercury (The Miners'’s major sponsors) came on board you could just sense something special was going to happen,” Craig said.

“It wasn’t expected, which I guess was the most exciting part. It was expected we would potentially do well, but not as well as we did.”

Craig said the team gained more attention and followers as the season progressed.

“We were getting halftime entertainment. The kids and the families were coming along once we were getting more successful and we never really had that in Mackay football,” he said.

Harvey’s vision bonded the team, which Craig said was one of the biggest contributions to the Miners’ success.

“Graham was very clear his focus was on the spine of his side,” Craig said.

“His priority straight away was goalkeeper and he had that locked down quickly with Brad Moss.”

Moss was a Mackay talent whose shot stopping ability was “second to none” in the competition.

Miners keeper Brad Moss in flight after he made a great save against Sunshine Coast.

The 2011 Miners backline was a full Mackay ensemble with captain Brett Neeve as sweeper and Corey Hooper in front as centre-half.

Englishmen Clark Bradford, Sean Hughes, Jamie Hatch and Jamie White filled most roles in the middle of the park.

“If you speak to Graham, he will say everything happens in the engine room in the middle of the park,” Craig said.

“We had good midfielders here locally, but to be competitive at that level he knew what was required. He outsourced those position and brought in three English players in the diamond, then myself as striker at the top.”

Combine that with the best from the Young Miners development side, which played in the Mackay Premier League, on the bench.

“We were able to tear teams apart through midfield and we went on an unheard-of run from a regional side in a state league comp,” Craig said.

Miners Jordan Corte and Aaron Craig.

Craig did not play the following year, when the Miners one-upped their stellar season by making it to the grand final. Still, he said hosting a finals game of football in the 2011 season would be a sporting memory he could never forget.

A roaring crowd of 1800 people poured into BB Print Stadium to watch the first state league final match held in the region. It was also the first official game held at the Mackay Stadium.

“I’ve been around football my entire life but I haven’t seen anything like it since,” Craig said.

Whitsunday Miners (from left) Brett Neeve, Sean Hughes and Clark Bradford were the first to try out the turf at the Mackay Stadium when it was just built.

The Miners defeated Gold Coast 3-1 and went on to win against Cairns the following week before their eventual fall to Sunshine Coast.

The Daily Mercury will revisit the Miners’ 2012 season and their eventual end in coming weeks.