Remembering a legendary bloke

'Dickie's Angels' represent with Debbie Todd (Dick's daughter), Tara Dunn, Stacey Bernet and Lisa Read (Dick's daughter) at the Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day.

'Dickie's Angels' represent with Debbie Todd (Dick's daughter), Tara Dunn, Stacey Bernet and Lisa Read (Dick's daughter) at the Dick Todd Memorial Bowls Day. Georgia Simpson

THE Proserpine Bowls Club was awash with colour as 72 people converged on the green last Saturday in memory of the legendary Dick Todd.

Hawaiian shirts, wide-brimmed hats and reflective sunglasses were the uniform of choice, and accessorised with wide smiles, good spirits, and of course, a refreshing cold beer or a cheeky jelly shot, the event was set to be a winner.

The memorial day, in its eighth year raised over $3300, with proceeds being donated to the family of five-year-old Oliver Deighton, who was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier in the year.

The family have had to relocate to Brisbane for ongoing treatment.

It was the largest turnout the event has seen, with 18 teams squashed onto the green, in a 'competitive' tussle for first place.

Taking out the top spot on the day, was pioneer behind the annual event and Dick's younger brother, Ken Todd, along with team-mates Colin Gow, Sean Padden and Corinne St Martin.

Mr Todd described his brother as a, "happy go lucky kind of chap.”

"He loved his bowls which is why we have it at the bowls club,” Mr Todd said.

"He was an undertaker, but before that he had a lot to do with music; he was actually a DJ and he played at a lot of people's weddings.”

Mr Todd said the turn out was as a testament to the people of Proserpine, and how much the community supports one another.

"It's typical of Proserpine people. It's what Proserpine is about, you know everyone digs deep. When the going gets tough, Proserpine gets going,” he said.

Mr Todd acknowledged local businesses who show their support by donating prizes for the raffle.

"It's never any trouble for them, and we're so thankful for their support,” he said.