Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

SHOW OF RESPECT: Proserpine will again host its Anzac Day march and service. Tamera Francis

IT IS 104 years since Australian and New Zealand troops landed at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey.

In 1915, when World War I broke out, Australia had a population of just five million people.

From that small population, more than 415,000 Australian men enlisted and, of those, more than 60,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed, or taken prisoner.

There were more Australian deaths and injuries than in any conflict before or since.

Australians will attend dawn services all over the country on April 25 to remember those who have fought and died in wars.

In Proserpine, locals will converge at the cenotaph in Main St at 4.28am for the dawn service.

For the main service, people are to assemble at 10.15am at the RSL club in Chapman St, to then march to the Cenotaph for a 10.30am start.

In World War II, more than 27,000 were killed in action or died, more than 23,000 were wounded, and 30,560 were taken prisoner of war.

Of those taken prisoner, more than 8000 died in captivity.

About 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1972.

More than 500 died and more than 3000 were wounded.

On Thursday, April 25 we will remember them.

LEST WE FORGET

Dawn Service: 4.28am at the Cenotaph on Main St.

Main march: Assemble at 10.15am at the RSL Club in Chapman St to then march to the Cenotaph for a 10.30am start.