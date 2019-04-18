Menu
Airlie Beach Anzac Day service last year. PETER CARRUTHERS
News

Remembering the fallen

by Monique Preston
18th Apr 2019 5:35 AM

LOCALS will join with people throughout Australia next Thursday to remember those who have fought and died in wars.

This year there will be a change of location for the Anzac Day commemoration service in Airlie Beach after the march, as the usual site will not be available.

This year the service will be held in Coconut Grove where the Lions Airlie Beach Saturday markets have been held in recent months.

The earlier dawn service at 5.30am will however still be held at the Cannonvale cenotaph in Bicentennial Park as usual.

A breakfast will be held at the Reef Gateway Hotel after the dawn service.

The community march in Airlie Beach will start at 8.30am, with step-off from 8.45am from Broadwater Avenue carpark.

The march will continue along the main street to Coconut Grove where the commemoration service will be held.

Among those marching will be veterans and their families, as well as and school students and community organisations.

The salute will be taken by Fight Lieutenant Brendan Wethery, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Wilcox and Member for Dawson George Christensen from the dias located in Main Street.

An ex-Vietnam War helicopter fly past will complete the morning.

Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL sub-branch president Dianne Trueman is hoping for a big turn-out for this year's commemoration service, with about 1000 people attending in recent years.

Mrs Tueman said people of different ages, including lots of children and teenagers, had joined in the commemoration service in recent times - something she is pleased about.

"It's a part of history that's important,” she said.

"It helps them to understand how we became such a free and safe country.”

A lunch and games of two-up will be held at the Reef Gateway Hotel after the commemoration service.

