Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family

A Call to Arms: This certificate presented to Andrea Manera was found by Mackay man Doug Petersen, who hopes to return it to the Manera family.

KEEN Mackay historian Doug Petersen often comes across interesting pieces of history in the course of his research but one item has him puzzles.

It’s a timeworn certificate commemorating “The Call to Arms 1939” of Mackay man Andrea Manera and presented by the city of Mackay and surrounding shires. Today is Remembrance Day which prompted Mr Petersen to renew his bid to find Mr Manera’s family and hand back the unique piece of history. Andrea Manera, who was born in Possegna, Italy, enlisted in the Australian Army in Mackay on November 20, 1941, just before his 36th birthday. A search of the government’s World War 2 Nominal Roll listed Grace Manera as his next of kin. He held the rank of signalman and on his discharge on October 27, 1945 had been posted to the NGF School of Signals.

If you can help Mr Petersen email the Daily Mercury at news@dailymercury.com.au or loris.wall@dailymercury.com.

Remembrance Day services

ON the 11th hour of the 11th day of November, communities across Australia will come together to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Here is where to find Remembrance Day services in the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac region today:

Airlie Beach:

When: 10.45 – 11.30am

Location: Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale

Blackwater

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: Arthur St, Blackwater

Bucasia

When: 5pm – 6.30pm

Location: Bucasia Esp, Bucasia

Calen

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: McIntyre St, Calen

Carmila

When: 10.50am – 11.30am

Location: Music St, Carmila

Clermont

When: 10.45am – 11.30am

Location: Daintree St, Clermont

Eton

When: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Kinchant Dam Rd, Eton

Finch Hatton

When: 10.30am – 11am

Location: Mackay-Eungella Rd, Finch Hatton

Koumala

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: Brown St, Koumala

Kuttabul

When: 10.45am – 11.15am

Location: Bruce Hwy, Kuttabul

Mackay

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: Jubliee Park, Alfred St, Mackay

Marian

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: 137 Anzac Ave, Marian

Mirani

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: Victoria St, Mirani

Proserpine

When: 10.45am – 11.30am

Location: Main St, Proserpine

Sarina

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: 34 Central St, Sarina

Seaforth

When: 10.45am – 11.15am

Location: Palm Ave, Seaforth

Walkerston

When: 10.50am – 11.30am

Location: Cnr Bridge & Dutton Sts, Walkerston.