Remembrance Day sparks new bid to find soldier’s family
KEEN Mackay historian Doug Petersen often comes across interesting pieces of history in the course of his research but one item has him puzzles.
It’s a timeworn certificate commemorating “The Call to Arms 1939” of Mackay man Andrea Manera and presented by the city of Mackay and surrounding shires. Today is Remembrance Day which prompted Mr Petersen to renew his bid to find Mr Manera’s family and hand back the unique piece of history. Andrea Manera, who was born in Possegna, Italy, enlisted in the Australian Army in Mackay on November 20, 1941, just before his 36th birthday. A search of the government’s World War 2 Nominal Roll listed Grace Manera as his next of kin. He held the rank of signalman and on his discharge on October 27, 1945 had been posted to the NGF School of Signals.
If you can help Mr Petersen email the Daily Mercury at news@dailymercury.com.au or loris.wall@dailymercury.com.
Remembrance Day services
ON the 11th hour of the 11th day of November, communities across Australia will come together to commemorate Remembrance Day.
Here is where to find Remembrance Day services in the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac region today:
Airlie Beach:
When: 10.45 – 11.30am
Location: Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale
Blackwater
When: 11am – 11.30am
Location: Arthur St, Blackwater
Bucasia
When: 5pm – 6.30pm
Location: Bucasia Esp, Bucasia
Calen
When: 11am – 11.30am
Location: McIntyre St, Calen
Carmila
When: 10.50am – 11.30am
Location: Music St, Carmila
Clermont
When: 10.45am – 11.30am
Location: Daintree St, Clermont
Eton
When: 10:30am – 11:30am
Location: Kinchant Dam Rd, Eton
Finch Hatton
When: 10.30am – 11am
Location: Mackay-Eungella Rd, Finch Hatton
Koumala
When: 11am – 11.30am
Location: Brown St, Koumala
Kuttabul
When: 10.45am – 11.15am
Location: Bruce Hwy, Kuttabul
Mackay
When: 10.30am – 11.30am
Location: Jubliee Park, Alfred St, Mackay
Marian
When: 10.30am – 11.30am
Location: 137 Anzac Ave, Marian
Mirani
When: 10.30am – 11.30am
Location: Victoria St, Mirani
Proserpine
When: 10.45am – 11.30am
Location: Main St, Proserpine
Sarina
When: 10.30am – 11.30am
Location: 34 Central St, Sarina
Seaforth
When: 10.45am – 11.15am
Location: Palm Ave, Seaforth
Walkerston
When: 10.50am – 11.30am
Location: Cnr Bridge & Dutton Sts, Walkerston.