Remembrance Day: Where ceremonies will be

Cadet Sergeant Dean Cowan formed part of the catafalque party at Jubilee Park on Remembrance Day 2018.

ON the 11th hour of the 11th day of November, communities across Australia will come together to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Here is where to find Remembrance Day services in the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac region – Monday, November 11

Airlie Beach:

When: 10.45 – 11.30am

Location: Coral Esplanade, Cannonvale

Blackwater

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: Arthur St, Blackwater

Bucasia

When: 5pm – 6.30pm

Location: Bucasia Esp, Bucasia

Calen

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: McIntyre St, Calen

Carmila

When: 10.50am – 11.30am

Location: Music St, Carmila

Clermont

When: 10.45am – 11.30am

Location: Daintree St, Clermont

Eton

When: 10:30am – 11:30am

Location: Kitchant Dam Rd, Eton

Finch Hatton

When: 10.30am – 11am

Location: Mackay-Eungella Rd, Finch Hatton

Koumala

When: 11am – 11.30am

Location: Brown St, Koumala

Kuttabul

When: 10.45am – 11.15am

Location: Bruce Hwy, Kuttabul

Mackay

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: Jubliee Park, Alfred St, Mackay

Marian

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: 137 Anzac Ave, Marian

Mirani

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: Victoria St, Mirani

Proserpine

When: 10.45am – 11.30am

Location: Main St, Proserpine

Sarina

When: 10.30am – 11.30am

Location: 34 Central St, Sarina

Seaforth

When: 10.45am – 11.15am

Location: Palm Ave, Seaforth

Walkerston

When: 10.50am – 11.30am

Location: Cnr Bridge & Dutton Sts, Walkerston