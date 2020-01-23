REMINISCENT RECIPES: New cafe with homey touch

THERE’S nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked cakes wafting from a mother’s kitchen, and starting next week that smell will be drifting down the streets of Proserpine with the opening of a new cafe.

22 Buttercup Lane is set to open early next week and will bring the very best of classic country cooking with recipes passed down through generations.

Owner of 22 Buttercup Lane Amanda Yuskan said the cafe was a labour of love from her and her family and hoped she could create a homey feel for residents and tourists alike.

“We’re bringing back the old-fashioned country cooking, so cakes and quiches and slices,” she said.

“We’ve got lots of family recipes as well as friends recipes given to us from Grandma’s and Nana’s.

“We want to be somewhere where people can feel comfortable and at home.”

The cafe features an open-plan kitchen so everyone can come and chat to the staff as they’re baking and see what goes into creating the perfect carrot cake.

There will also be an expansive outdoor area for the kids to play and plenty of airconditioned seating inside.

Owner of 22 Buttercup Lane Amanda Yuskan said the new cafe had something for everyone, including a massive outdoor space for the kids and expansive seating inside. Image: Laura Thomas

Located on the main street opposite the courthouse, Mrs Yuskan hoped it would be the perfect hang out for all of Proserpine from parents having a break after the school run or tourists looking for a good cup of coffee after a wander around town.

“It will be a family atmosphere and we’ve designed it in a way that it can cater for everybody,” she said.

“We found a need for Proserpine and now we want to know what Proserpine wants, so we want feedback and we’ll be listening to what the area wants to see.

“The locals make Proserpine, so if we can start with locals and get them to have a fun place to come to that will bring the tourists too.”

Mrs Yuksan grew up in the kitchen and took an interest in cooking from the age of two.

After working at the Proserpine State School’s tuck shop, Mrs Yuksan was ready to take the “leap of faith” to take her culinary prowess public.

She hoped 22 Buttercup Lane would fill a gap in Proserpine after the closure of cafe 22 and was excited to share her passion for all things food with the region.

“I grew up helping Mum in the kitchen and (baking) has always been a hobby of mine,” she said.

“Everyone’s very excited because it’s another business to bring more people into town and try and put Proserpine back on the map.”