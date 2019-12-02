Remorseful teen apologises from the heart for Bali attack

A Kuta Police Officer assists Zac Whiting to the toilet inside Kuta Police Station following his arrest oin charges of having struck a Burger King security guard late on Friday night.. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

A SUNSHINE Coast cabinet maker's assistant has taken full responsibility for the assault on a Balinese security guard which has landed him in a police holding cell facing serious charges.

Zac William Whiting, 18, who was on his first trip overseas, was described as being in a "fragile state" in a Kuta Polsec holding cell where he has been kept following the incident.

Zac Whiting from the Sunshine Coast has been arrested for assaulting security guard Adni Junus Liu (pictured) out the front of a Burger King in Bali Picture Ch7

The teenager allegedly punched Burger King security guard Mr Adni Junus Liu in the face causing a bloody wound to the head. He has been formally named as a suspect of the crime, which carries a maximum sentence of two years and eight months' jail.

Mr Liu filed a report to police saying the group of Australians cast the blame on him over the missing mobile phone, with the Whiting allegedly punching him in the face.

Whiting was later found by Indonesian police at his hotel - Kuta Town House - having abandoned the scene of the violence.

According to police, Mr Liu saw some tourists arguing with a motorbike taxi driver about a missing mobile phone before the allegedly turned on him.

Kuta police chief, Teuku Ricki Fadliansh, said that Whiting has admitted to beating the security guard twice with a clenched fist.

Zac Whiting has been described as being in a fragile state and deeply remorseful for his actions which left Burger King security guard Adni Junus Liu bloodied and with cuts to his head. Picture Ch7

His family has reached out to Tora Solutions director John McLeod to help their son deal with the enormity of the situation.

Mr McLeod has previously helped the Sunshine Coast family of convicted drug addict Brendon Johnnson and supervised the logistics of convicted drug trafficker Schapelle Corby's return to Australia.

Mr McLeod flew into Bali today and immediately met with Whiting at the Kuta Polsec.

"He's just a kid on his first over seas holiday," Mr McLeod said.

"He's extremely apologetic and it's genuinely heartfelt.

"Zac has taken full responsibility for his actions and is deeply remorseful.

"He also wants to apologise to Balinese police for wasting their resources and to thank them for how well they have treated him.

"Zac also wanted to apologise to the Balinese people for the way he's behaved. It's genuinely heartfelt. He's exceptionally remorseful.

"Basically, he was intoxicated. He did get pushed a couple of times before he threw a punch, but he knows absolutely it was wrong to do what he did.

"He understands nothing justifies his actions."

Mr McLeod said Whiting was in a fragile state, locked up in a holding cell with people being held for everything from drug-related charges to murder.

"That said, the police are treating him really well," he said.

"It's now a process. The police are being helpful, and we'll try and see what happens tomorrow at the start of the new week when everyone is back at work.

"His parents called me. It's been very difficult for them."