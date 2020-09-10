‘Renewable revolution’: Call for power giants to invest in CQ

The State Government has put the call out for parties keen to invest in renewable energy projects.

The State Government has put the call out for parties keen to invest in renewable energy projects.

REGISTRATIONS of interest have opened for renewable power players to invest in Central Queensland’s new renewable energy zone.

The State Government has put the call out for parties keen to invest in potential renewable energy generations and storage projects.

It’s part of the government’s plan, announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last month, to unlock three renewable energy zones across Queensland – in the north, central and southwest areas of the state.

“These zones will co-ordinate and foster renewable development in the most suitable areas of Queensland by supporting the delivery of transmission infrastructure,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“As well, these zones will attract industrial energy users to create more jobs in regional Queensland.”

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the energy zones came on top of a $500 million Renewable Energy Fund the Treasurer announced this week.

“Since 2015, 41 large-scale renewable energy projects have launched in Queensland, representing around $7.8 billion in investment and 6500 construction jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

“I encourage all renewable generators, including wind, solar and green hydro, as well as renewable storage projects to come forward and show how they could play a role in Queensland’s renewable revolution.”

Responses from existing and new proponents would help determine the scale, location and timing of potential state-funded infrastructure and developments.

Registrations of interest for the renewable energy zones can be made here until September 25.