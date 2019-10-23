RENOVATION: The Whitehouse of Hamilton Island restored

Coastal Edge Constructions won the catagory, Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, at the Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019 with the entry The Whitehouse on Hamilton Island.

PERCHED up on the eastern side of Hamilton Island looking out to the Edwards Islands and over beautiful Catseye Bay is a magnificent home, The Whitehouse.

The home recently won, Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, for Coastal Edge Constructions.

A holiday home, The Whitehouse was constructed in the mid-80s, designed and owned by two architects.

It was extensively damaged during Cyclone Debbie, with a $1.9 million damage bill.

Ben and Jodie Ferdinand from Coastal Edge Constructions said the owner decided to carry out a major renovation and create a more modern home.

She described the project as massive, the home was water damaged and needed to be gutted.

The Whitehouse covers an area of nearly 900sqm with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a one bedroom self-contained unit, two media rooms and a large sunken lounge area with an indoor bar where the surrounding outdoors can be appreciated by a huge 5m x 8m motorised, counter weight door opening up to an uninterrupted view of the islands.

Mrs Ferdinand said after the renovations her favourite part of the home was the main entry with its connection with the ocean.

"The main entry to the house was reconstructed with a flat counter levered roof replacing the existing curved roof. The rock wall either side of the entry was brought back to its original beauty with the refurbishment of the water feature which trickles down the rock face,” Mr Ferdinand said.

"Once you enter through the large, new aluminium pivot door, you will view the newly created foyer with aluminium screening above to filter the light for the raised planters either side of the walkway and a refurbished water feature at each end. The new entry door system is a 16 metre stacking door which opens either way to bring the outdoors in.”

The entire property was re-plumbed and re-wired and the existing airconditioning system was removed and replaced.

Mr Ferdinand said the joinery in the home was remade using black, stained American oak throughout.

"The kitchen and bar feature an off-form concrete island bench with the top being polished and sealed,” he said.

"We sourced specialised tilers from Melbourne who spent over a month on the island laying over 400sqm of 'Luca' Crazy Paving from Italy.”