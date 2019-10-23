Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coastal Edge Constructions won the catagory, Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, at the Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019 with the entry The Whitehouse on Hamilton Island.
Coastal Edge Constructions won the catagory, Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, at the Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards 2019 with the entry The Whitehouse on Hamilton Island. Contributed
Property

RENOVATION: The Whitehouse of Hamilton Island restored

Lucy Martin
by
23rd Oct 2019 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PERCHED up on the eastern side of Hamilton Island looking out to the Edwards Islands and over beautiful Catseye Bay is a magnificent home, The Whitehouse.

The home recently won, Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million, for Coastal Edge Constructions.

A holiday home, The Whitehouse was constructed in the mid-80s, designed and owned by two architects.

It was extensively damaged during Cyclone Debbie, with a $1.9 million damage bill.

Ben and Jodie Ferdinand from Coastal Edge Constructions said the owner decided to carry out a major renovation and create a more modern home.

She described the project as massive, the home was water damaged and needed to be gutted.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Whitehouse covers an area of nearly 900sqm with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a one bedroom self-contained unit, two media rooms and a large sunken lounge area with an indoor bar where the surrounding outdoors can be appreciated by a huge 5m x 8m motorised, counter weight door opening up to an uninterrupted view of the islands.

Mrs Ferdinand said after the renovations her favourite part of the home was the main entry with its connection with the ocean.

"The main entry to the house was reconstructed with a flat counter levered roof replacing the existing curved roof. The rock wall either side of the entry was brought back to its original beauty with the refurbishment of the water feature which trickles down the rock face,” Mr Ferdinand said.

"Once you enter through the large, new aluminium pivot door, you will view the newly created foyer with aluminium screening above to filter the light for the raised planters either side of the walkway and a refurbished water feature at each end. The new entry door system is a 16 metre stacking door which opens either way to bring the outdoors in.”

The entire property was re-plumbed and re-wired and the existing airconditioning system was removed and replaced.

Mr Ferdinand said the joinery in the home was remade using black, stained American oak throughout.

"The kitchen and bar feature an off-form concrete island bench with the top being polished and sealed,” he said.

"We sourced specialised tilers from Melbourne who spent over a month on the island laying over 400sqm of 'Luca' Crazy Paving from Italy.”

bestofmackay build coastal edge constructions construction cyclone debbie hamilton island mackay master builders housing & construction awards renovation whitehouse whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How a community rallied to give a man a second chance

    premium_icon How a community rallied to give a man a second chance

    Community Change makers help stranger in regaining his independence

    Mackay-Whitsunday’s $680m boost to state economy

    premium_icon Mackay-Whitsunday’s $680m boost to state economy

    News ‘By the end of the September quarter 2019, the local sector here in...

    Moranbah team wins national mines rescue competition

    premium_icon Moranbah team wins national mines rescue competition

    Business The winners will now compete in the International Mines Rescue Competition in the...

    Collinsville strikes gold over potential mining project

    premium_icon Collinsville strikes gold over potential mining project

    News This project could extend the life of a Whitsunday gold mine.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 4:48 PM