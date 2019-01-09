Menu
Hemingway's is closing by the end of the month.
News

Renowned Airlie Beach restaurant to close

Monique Preston
by
9th Jan 2019 3:47 PM

AIRLIE Beach restaurant Hemingway's is closing before the end of the month.

The restaurant announced its closure on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

"After a stellar year of award wins Hemingway's will be closing its door doors on Australia Day,” the post said.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our guests for your patronage.

"We look forward to welcoming you back later in the year to try something new.

"Please stay tuned for details.”

Whitsunday Times

