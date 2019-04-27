Menu
IN LINE-UP: The Round Mountain Girls have been announced as one of the stellar acts at Wintermoon 2019.
Entertainment

Renowned festival is now in its 23rd year

27th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

THE weather is cooling and excitement is building for the Wintermoon Festival which will take place during the Labour Day long weekend (May 3-6) in its idyllic rural location at Cameron's Pocket midway between Mackay and Proserpine.

The festival is an evolving, family-friendly festival with an exciting mix of music, dance, poetry, market stalls, music and craft workshops and more that appeals to people of all ages from all walks of life.

Now in its 23rd year, the event's longevity is attributed to the excellent mix of music and activities, combined with the picturesque creekside setting that is a favourite for campers and day visitors.

Wintermoon is renowned Australia wide for its broad variety of music. Acoustic, blues, roots, trad, bluegrass, Celtic, gypsy, country and much more all find a place in the diverse program.

The jam-packed 2019 program of more than 30 bands, duos and soloists on the three festival stages is at www.wintermoonfestival. com, with bios of the acts and links to their websites. Local musicians wanting to get involved will also have plenty of opportunities.

The Wintermoon camping experience is part of the joy of this small festival, and there are several camping areas to choose from. Online bookings are recommended because these campsitesfill fast, with campers able to set up camp the weekend before the festival. The festival website has all the information about booking online, day and weekend ticket prices, and camping areas.

FESTIVE FEVER

WHAT: Wintermoon Festival 2019

WHEN: Friday, May 3, to Monday, May 6

WHERE: Cameron's Pocket

COST: Day tickets $65 adults, $30 youth, $5 child. Camping spots are still available.

For more www.wintermoonfestival.com

