Exposed rafters give the building a relaxed and elegant atmosphere.
News

Renowned restaurant, wedding venue on market for $3.3M

Rebecca Lollback
24th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 6:25 AM
An elegant, country-style property with a 100-seat restaurant and stunning farmhouse is on the market for $3.3 million.

The Wollongbar business and home has been described as a "truly unique offering" by selling agent Denzil Lloyd from First National Byron.

 

The property has been lovingly restored.
Set over 1.6ha just off the Bruxner Highway, the Edible Garden has a relaxed atmosphere.

Mr Lloyd said it was a well-established local business that was licensed for "unlimited functions" and had been successfully managed by the current owners since 2009.

Tony and Kim Kratz bought the property 12 years ago for $660,000, according to CoreLogic.

They told The Northern Star in 2016 it had taken seven years to realise their vision to transform the former Alstonville Garden Centre site into a rustic-style restaurant complete with a historic farmhouse sightseeing experience.

 

The restaurant/cafe seats 100 people and is perfect for functions.
"Private country lane location with roadside signage and highway frontage allowing exposure to over 30,000 potential customers daily," the online listing states.

"Three separate gated entrances with large car/bus parking; huge potential for further development.

"It is a renowned destination for heritage weddings."

 

 

The main residence is a "stunning" farmhouse, which is more than 110 years old.

It has three bedrooms and has been lovingly restored with hardwood timber floors, a fireplace and polished chrome light fixtures.

There's a new kitchen with a commercial stainless-steel design and a huge new bathroom.

The restaurant/cafe, The Edible Garden, was built with 100-year-old timbers sourced from the Northern Rivers region.

It has bespoke New Guinea timber windows which showcase the views across the macadamias to the hinterland.

 

The outdoor spaces are beautiful spots to enjoy the gardens.
"The raked open barn style ceiling presents a relaxed environment for indoor dining," Mr Lloyd's listing states.

"The council-approved commercial kitchen is fully equipped with catering equipment, stainless steel benches and appliances."

And there's still more to this amazing property.

A detached building adjacent to the main residence is currently used for wedding interviews, but could be used as an office or guesthouse.

The Edible Garden is tucked down peaceful Converys Lane.
The Black Stables Barn is the original old stables building, which has polished concrete floors.

It's used as a private function room and gift shop.

A fully enclosed timber and corrugated iron farm shed has power and water connected.

For more information visit the website or phone Denzil Lloyd from First National Byron on 0481 864 049.

Lismore Northern Star

