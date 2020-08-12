Reopen date set for historic Ken Burgess Orchid House

A beautiful cattleya orchid in bloom at the Ken Burgess Orchid House. Picture: Tony Martin

A beautiful cattleya orchid in bloom at the Ken Burgess Orchid House. Picture: Tony Martin

THE historic Ken Burgess Display House will finally reopen to the public on the first day of spring following months of upgrades.

Upgrades include a new front entrance with lighting and signs, wrought iron gates with a Phalaenopsis orchid design, security screens, a central water feature and surrounding gardens.

There is also a new irrigation system and the timber has been repainted.

More stories:

Orchid Extravaganza canned for second year in a row

272 million litres of water wasted in Mackay

Mackay’s jungle orchid hunter extraordinaire

Four Mackay schools score upgrades in trade jobs bonanza

Mackay Regional Council development services director Aletta Nugent said qualified staff and volunteers had cared for the orchid collection at the Botanic Gardens’ nursery while the Orchid House was being revamped.

“We are looking forward to moving the orchids to their new home this month, ready to open to the public on September 1,” Ms Nugent said.

The Ken Burgess Orchid House at Queens Park before upgrades. Picture: Mackay Regional Council.

The history of orchids at Queens Park stems back to the early 1900s after a bush house was installed in 1912.

What followed was decades of fascination with the prized queen of flowers, including the import of exotic species from overseas to proudly display at the Orchid House.

Nowadays – or at least before COVID-19 restrictions – people travel from all over Australia and overseas to see Mackay’s orchid collection – the Orchid House rated 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

Subscriber benefits:

Join us for morning tea: Your chance to win a tablet

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Once reopened, the Orchid House’s opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm as well as Sundays from 10am to 2pm – excluding public holidays.

Queens Park is now also available to hire for events such as weddings, birthdays and functions.

To book, phone 4961 7320 or email botanic@mackay.qld.gov.au