Repeat offender labelled a 'walking chemist' by magistrate

A REPEAT unlicensed driver was found by police driving yet again while on a "cocktail” of drugs.

The Cannonvale man was done for driving without a licence in the Whitsundays region three times in one month.

Lee Allan Bruce tested positive to drug-driving when he was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway in Proserpine on June 15.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court that the 37-year-old, who earlier that month had been charged with possession of methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana, was also found driving without a licence on that day.

Magistrate James Morton said Bruce's drug use and possession was a concern, drawing attention to the range of drugs he was involved with.

"He's a walking chemist,” Mr Morton said.

"It's a cocktail, a concoction of drugs. He's got the whole lot.

"He's in the firing line - I can't understand why anyone would want to get involved with drugs.”

Bruce pleaded guilty to a total of nine charges which were drug and traffic-related.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said the father of two had been struggling with drugs for some time and had been "doing really well” with his efforts to get off them.

"He's seeing these charges as a turn-around point in his life, but he understands this will set him back six paces,” she said.

Bruce was taken into custody overnight before hearing the outcome of his nine charges.

Returning to Bruce's case the following day, Mr Morton said it was time for him to "get off the drugs and clean his act up”.

Bruce was sentenced to serve 12 months' probation, fined a total of $1750 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.