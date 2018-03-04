Repeat offender serves time

AN AIRLIE Beach man was made an example of when his 'casual attitude' earned him three days imprisonment for failing to appear in court.

To accompany this, Hayden John Backman received a total of $2000 in fines and lost his licence for three months from an accumulation of mostly drug related charges spanning across a five-month time frame.

Backman appeared in custody in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested for failing to appear for his previous court date.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a group of four charges from October 29 in Airlie Beach last year when cannabis, MDMA, a water pipe and scales used for drugs at his Waterson Way address.

He also pleaded guilty to contravening a police direction when he failed to bring his identifying particulars to a Mackay police station on November 6, telling police at the time he had just "forgotten to attend”.

Just a short time later on November 20 of last year, Backman pleaded guilty to drug driving when he was caught driving erratically on the Bruce Highway with a small clip sealed bag containing 0.5grams of cannabis hidden in his underwear.

Backman failed to attend court on November 25 after being released from the Mackay Watchhouse and was once again found with cannabis on him when he was arrested on February 24 in Cannonvale on warrant for failing to appear.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said Backman was originally from Victoria and had settled in Airlie Beach nine months ago after travelling Australia.

The court heard the business owner who worked as a roofing sub-contractor had a relationship breakdown last October which "was tough on him” and sparked his offending.

Magistrate Simon Young said Backman's recent history was "atrocious” for failing to appear and he did not believe Backman expressed any remorse other than his pleas of guilty.

"A very strong personal and to a lesser extent general deterrence needs to be issued,” Magistrate Young said.

"Your causal attitude needs to change and needs to change from this point forward.”

Backman was sentenced to three days of imprisonment declared as time served for failing to appear with a conviction recorded.

He was fined $250 fine for the contravene direction, disqualified from driving for three months with a $350 fine and no conviction recorded.

For all drug charges, Backman was fined $1400 and no convictions recorded.