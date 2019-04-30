Repeat offender 'unaware' she'd lost her licence

A woman has faced court after losing 20 demerit points and continuing to drive.

A REPEAT traffic offender who lost 20 demerit points in less than two years has faced court after being found driving again without a licence.

Kathryn Elizabeth Saalfeld pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a licence due to the loss of demerit points when she fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The repeat offender was intercepted by police on March 24 when she was driving along Coconut Rd in Airlie Beach at 11.10pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Saalfeld told police at the time she was unaware her licence was disqualified.

The court also heard that on April 5, Saalfeld was again caught driving without a licence, and again told police she was unaware of the loss of her licence.

"She told police she didn't know about the suspension even though she had been charged with demerit points and the loss of her licence a few weeks earlier,” Sgt Myors said.

Saalfeld, who had recently relocated from Cannonvale to Jubilee Pocket, told the court she was unaware of her suspended licence due to not receiving any correspondence.

The court was told she had not yet updated her residential address details.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court the number of demerit points Saalfeld had lost would have given her an indication of whether her licence was disqualified or not.

"The first offence you told police you had no idea about your licence, but you lost 20 points in less than two years,” Mr Muirhead said.

"Normally it's 12 points for three years, so you'd be fully aware that your licence is going to be disqualified.

"The onus is completely on you to keep your address updated as well.”

Saalfeld was fined a total of $1750 and suspended from driving for six months for each offence.

"If you drive while you're disqualified, the law is that you will be further disqualified for two years, and in your case, face very heavy fines or a term of imprisonment,” Mr Muirhead said.