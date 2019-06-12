REPLAY: Cathedral College v Mackay SHS in Aaron Payne Cup
Missed the live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between The Cathedral College and Mackay State High School? WATCH THE FULL REPLAY OF THE GAME HERE >>
FULL TIME SCORE: Cathedral College proved to be too much of a match for Mackay High, with the final score 20 to 10.
5.15pm score update: The tries keep on coming for Cathedral College, and with a successful conversion the score is now 20-10.
4.53pm score update: Cathedral College has scored again but failed the conversion, nudging ahead 14-10.
4.45pm score update: Cathedral College just scored a try, with a successful conversion squaring it up at 10-all.
4.40pm score update: Mackay SHS leads 10-4.
The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.
WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.