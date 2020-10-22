Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REPLAY: Gladstone’s election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

gladstone election debate 2020 livestream debate queensland election 2020 debate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OH SNAP: Man takes 1.7m croc from Peter Faust Dam home

        Premium Content OH SNAP: Man takes 1.7m croc from Peter Faust Dam home

        Pets & Animals The angler reportedly spotted the croc's eyes during an evening fishing trip.

        $3.9m pledge for Whitsunday glamping and sailing

        Premium Content $3.9m pledge for Whitsunday glamping and sailing

        Politics Labor announces $40m cash splash to help boost tourism in Queensland.

        Keeping culture alive throughout COVID

        Premium Content Keeping culture alive throughout COVID

        Business Despite the pandemic, Deadly Weavers have run more than 700 workshops across the...

        Bowen police look for child who ‘shattered’ Maccas door

        Premium Content Bowen police look for child who ‘shattered’ Maccas door

        Crime They allege the child kicked the glass door before fleeing the scene.