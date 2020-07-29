REPLAY: Langer Cup 2020 St Mary's v Marsden

NOTE: The video above is a full replay of this match

THE powerhouse Langer Cup will launch this afternoon with a Toowoomba showdown and two Gold Coast-based blockbusters.

On the Darling Downs Johnathan Thurston's old school of St Mary's College will host Marsden SHS who boast Thurston's close mate, Cameron Smith, as an old boy.

Reigning champions Palm Beach Currumbin SHS will host last season's giant-killers Ipswich SHS while Keebra Park SHS welcome Wavell SHS to the glitter strip.

The five round competition will culminate with finals in September, with the winner of the Langer Cup playing the winner of the Payne Cup (northern Queensland) on September 24.

Under new coach Brad Davis, defending champions PBC have worked on sprucing up the defensive line but still boast outstanding attack."

Tony Francis, Deijion Leugaimafu, Damon Somerville with the Langer Cup, Picture: Renae Droop

We were lucky enough to have some young boys last year in our squad, so will have the likes of Xavier Willison and Damon Somerville returning again this year,'' Davis said.

"So we have some quality players and some exciting players and hopefully we can get some cohesion and put it together.''

Ipswich SHS, the old stomping ground of Allan Langer, will again be flush with ability and desire.

"That is our mindset. To compete to give ourselves every chance. It is so close, anyone can win on the day,'' said coach Josh Bretherton

Keebra Park SHS will be serious contenders. Under head of the rugby league program Glen Campbell, the Keebra Park players take nothing for granted - despite how much talent a footballer may have.

"It is something we push hard, that if you get a Firsts' jersey, you have really earned it,'' Campbell said.

"I have always said, if you don't earn it then I will play short before I give it to you.''

Joshua Pese, Xavier Va'a and Siaosi Tonga. Picture: Renae Droop

Wavell SHS, whose program put the finishing touches on Greg Inglis before he graduated into the NRL, will be a younger side.

"We are a young side this year,'' said coach Jim Francis.

"We had a bit of success in our year 10s last year and a lot of them have stepped up into our Firsts squad this year."With that they bring a lot of enthusiasm and they are really keen and eager.

"St Mary's College, with foursome Brayden Paix, Shaun Packer, Xavier Va'a and Blake Cesari match hardened from last season's tough times, will host Marsden SHS."We rely heavily on our work ethic, our efforts off the ball to compete,'' said St Mary's coach Matt Jahnke.

"Having that experience (from last season) has given them an understanding of what they need to do.''

Marsden SHS coach Jesse Maclean, whose outfit played Kirwan SHS in last season's NRL Schoolboys state final, said his side would play their own unique way.

"We have a big focus on core skills and just backing ability and being proud of having that ability to be different to other people.''

