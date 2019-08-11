Menu
Rugby League

REPLAY: Marist Ashgrove v St Laurence’s AIC rugby league

by Lachlan Grey
11th Aug 2019 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Marist College Ashgrove are short odds to clinch a historic double after easing past a resilient St Laurence's College in Round 3 of the AIC rugby league competition.

The reigning rugby union premiers proved last week's introduction to AIC league was no fluke by smashing St Laurence's 52-4 at Tivoli Sportsground, claiming outright top spot on the ladder.

The blue and golds rattled off three tries in the opening 13 minutes, the first of which came from a Lauries error, but the match was closer than the scoreline suggested with Lauries pushing within 12 points late in the first half.

Replay of Marist Ashgrove and St Laurences
Replay of Marist Ashgrove and St Laurences

Their 26th minute try was hard earned after Ashgrove's try just before oranges stopped Lauries' momentum and helped the favourites start their second half with a bang.

In Saturday's other matches, St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe recovered well to defeat St Edmund's College 46-0 while Charlie Kwock Sun Barker was a standout leading Iona College to a 52-10 win over Villanova College.

WATCH THE REPLAY in the player above.

