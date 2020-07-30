Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v St Pat's in Payne Cup

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 8:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROLLING COVERAGE

4.40pm | It's full time and TCC are celebrating an impressive 30-nil win.

4.30pm | TCC have scored two tries in the space of five minutes to extend their lead to 30-nil.

Ben Geiger is having a good day with the boot, converting all five tries, the last a testing one from the sideline.

4.15pm | The Cathedral College has an 18-nil lead at half-time in their Aaron Payne Cup clash against St Patrick's College Mackay.

After soaking up early pressure in the first 10 minutes of the game, TCC found their attacking rhythm.

They were rewarded with the opening try to Tyler Conroy in the 18th minute and crossed again two more times.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

STREAM CANCELLED

UNFORTUNATELY, the scheduled 3.30pm livestream of the Aaron Payne Cup match between The Cathedral College and St Pat's Mackay has been cancelled due to technical difficulties.

We can assure you that a full replay of the match will be posted here once the game has finished so return later today to catch all the action.

In the meantime, check out a full replay of the St Brendan's College v Ignatius Park College match from earlier today in the video at the top of this story.

Thank you for your patience during this time.

EARLIER | LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game.

More Stories

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases
    • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New project strengthens preparation for future disasters

        premium_icon New project strengthens preparation for future disasters

        News Why a phone call will play a key role in helping build the Whitsunday region’s disaster resilience.

        Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

        premium_icon Woman thwarts lockdown rules at Bowen backpacker party

        Crime She admitted to breaching coronavirus rules when she ignored social distancing...

        Whitsunday’s hidden trove key in climate change battle

        premium_icon Whitsunday’s hidden trove key in climate change battle

        Environment A world-first study reveals the region could help capture five million tonnes of...

        Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        premium_icon Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        News Queensland records three more cases as work continues to contain any potential...