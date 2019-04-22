Replica guns found during Lismore arrest

Two men have been arrested after guns and drugs were found at a property at South Lismore.

TWO men have been arrested after police found replica and firearms at a South Lismore property.

About 5pm on Saturday, police received information that people had broken into the premises at Phyllis Street.

Police attended and arrested a 35-year-old Goonellabah man and a 24-year-old Goonellabah man.

"Police searched them and located property belonging to the victim," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"A further search of the 35-year-old's vehicle located two replica firearms, methamphetamine and 95 grams of cannabis."

Both men were taken to Lismore Police Station where they were charged with a range of firearm and drug offences, along with break and enter.

The 35-year-old was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was granted conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in May.

Police said the two arrests were a "timely reminder" for anyone with an a imitation firearm that they are illegal in NSW unless you have a permit.

"In short, if you are found to be in possession of one without a permit you may be charged and placed before the court," Richmond Police District explained on its Facebook page.

"An imitation firearm is defined in section 4D of the Act as 'an object that, regardless of its colour, weight or composition or the presence or absence of any moveable parts, substantially duplicates in appearance a firearm but that is not a firearm, including a laser target shooting device used in a biathlon or modern pentathlon.

"An imitation firearm does not include anything that is produced and identified as a children's toy."