Replica handgun taken to house

A MAN who made threats against his former partner while he had a replica handgun in his bag has been put on six months probation by the courts.

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court via a video link from prison last week to charges of contravening a domestic violence order and driving with a drug present in his saliva.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court the man had driven from elsewhere in Queensland to the woman's Airlie Beach house on October 5, arriving unannounced.

The woman let him in because their children were excited to see him.

They had a family day out at the lagoon and later while the man was asleep at her house she noticed the children pull a silver and black handgun, which looked real, from his bag of clothes, Mr Beamish said.

Later the man was upset about the woman's new partner and said "he's dead. I'm going to find him”, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard the man then said "I have a gun. If you don't believe me I will show you”.

Mr Beamish also told the court the man was caught drug driving on Shute Harbour Road at Cannonvale on August 31.

The man's solicitor Antoinette Morton asked for the 44 days her client had already been in custody to be taken into account in the sentence.

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced the man to six months probation with therapeutic urine analysis for contravening the domestic violence order.

His driver's licence was also disqualified for two months on the drug driving charge.