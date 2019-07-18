Report card: How healthy are our region's waterways

Mackay-Whitsunday Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership chair Julie Boyd and Reef Catchments waterway officer Carlos Bueno at a monitoring site on the Pioneer River.

MACKAY has a lot to learn about healthy waterways as the region's annual report card comes back with a C average.

The Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership report card rated 18 freshwater systems, estuaries and marine areas from across the Mackay and Whitsunday region in 2018.

Of the 18 waterways, only Gregory Estuarine, north of Airlie Beach, was found to have very good health indicators.

The remaining marine environments ranged from poor to good, with four D scores, six C scores, and seven B scores.

Whitsundays inshore zone, central inshore zone and the northern inshore marine zone had poor health readings.

Compared to last year's report card most of the river systems did not improve, while three had their health ratings decreased.

Progress was made in Gregory Estuarine, Proserpine Basin, Pioneer Basin and O'Connell Basin, which showed signs of improved health.

For the first time in three years, the health of the fish swimming in the Proserpine, Plane, O'Connell and Pioneer basins were tested.

After finding high numbers of native fish species in the waterways, the report labelled it a "a win for our region".

The Proserpine and Plane basins received a 'good' score for fish community health, and the O'Connell and Pioneer basins scored 'very good' respectively.

The report revealed the region was rich in native fish species, including barramundi, jungle perch and mangrove jack.

Mackay Recreational Fishers Alliance president John Bennett, said the positive results only solidified the region's need to remain vigilant against the threat of pest fish.

"These are good scores and they highlight the need to continue to be vigilant when guarding our waterways against exotic pest species like tilapia and peacock bass," Mr Bennett said.

While grades may appear lacklustre, compared to the 2015 report card there has been considerable improvement.

Four years ago there were no rivers or offshore regions that scored above a C grade. Only the offshore results scored a 'good' health rating.

The annual report provided the region an important baseline to monitor the health of the river system, Mackay-Whitsunday Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership chair Julie Boyd said.

The report, she said, was designed to "help direct decision-making by community leaders, and drive investment into our region's waterways, where it's needed most".

She said this year's report had revealed enlightening data on agricultural run-off into the river basins.

"Five years ago, there were only five herbicides monitored in our region. This year, up to 22 pesticides have been captured in reporting," Mrs Boyd said.

Water Health Report Card

Gregory Estuarine - A

Plane Creek Estuarine - B

Vines Creek Estuarine - B

Rocky Dam Creek Estuarine - B

Carmila Creek Estuarine - B

Offshore marine - B

O'Connell Basin (freshwater) - B

Proserpine Basin (freshwater) - B

O'Connell Estuarine - C

Murray and St Helens Creek Estuarine - C

Pioneer Basin (freshwater) - C

Don Basin (freshwater) - C

Plane Basin (freshwater) - C

Sandy Creek Estuarine - C

Whitsundays inshore zone - D

Central Inshore zone - D

Northern inshore marine zone - D

Southern inshore zone - D