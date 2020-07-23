Report card: Improvement in our waterway health

Helen Maher swimming on the Great Barrier Reef off Whitsunday Island. Picture: Lachie Millard

THE health of Mackay Isaac Whitsunday waterways has improved compared to this time last year.

The Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership report card released on Thursday rated 18 freshwater systems, estuaries and marine areas from across the region in 2019.

The report card returned a B average grade, compared to a C grade the year before.

Nine of the waterways received a B grade, six received a C grade and three received a D.

The document highlighted updated fish barrier assessments in the Don basin, which showed the system in this area comprised large areas of connected stream habitat.

“The Don basin has now reported on water quality for three consecutive years,” it said.

“For the first time, the technical documents for this report card were released almost simultaneously with the report card.

“This highlights the partnership’s commitment to striving for timely, relevant reporting of our regional waterway health.”

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the results reflected the ongoing collaboration between the resources, agricultural and tourism sectors, governments, conservation groups and Traditional Owners.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane. Picture: Jerad Williams

“The resources sector relies on water to undertake its operations but also understands that it is a valuable commodity for the communities in which they operate,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“This result demonstrates the collective efforts of all stakeholders in delivering consistently good results for the waterways and the reef.”

He said health scores had been steady, with 14 of the 18 zones scoring the same as the 2018 report.

“Of particular note, the report card found signs of repair from Tropical Cyclone Debbie were starting to show in seagrass meadows,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“The resources sector is committed to minimising its impact on the environment and promotes transparency through the report card, which is scrutinised by the partnership’s technical working group.

“By backing the science, the resources sector along with other partner organisations can contribute knowledge and investments where it is most needed in the regions.”