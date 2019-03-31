Menu
Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly under investigation.
Basketball

Report: NBA icon accused of rape

by Tina Moore
31st Mar 2019 12:10 PM

Hours after suffering a devastating knee injury at Madison Square Garden last year, former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis came home and allegedly raped a neighbour he'd invited to his Manhattan penthouse, the woman told police, according to law enforcement sources of the New York Post.

The woman made her stunning allegation against the 23-year-old NBA player, who is now with the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday (AEDT), one high-ranking NYPD source told The Post.

The alleged attack happened on February 7, 2018 at the soaring Sky building in Midtown, the woman told cops at the 10th Precinct station house, the sources told The Post.

The woman - who is in her 20s and also lived in the building - told police the NBA star visited her apartment at around 2am, and that she accepted his invitation to go back to his posh pad.

Once inside, the towering 2.2m Latvian allegedly held her down and raped her, she told police, according to sources.

The NYPD's Special Victims Division has taken over the case and is investigating, the sources said.

The woman told cops she waited over a year to talk to police because Porzingis allegedly promised to give her money to keep her quiet, the sources said.

She told cops Porzingis promised to give her $AUD96,000 to pay for her brother's college tuition, but then reneged, the sources said.

It is unclear if any money ever changed hands between the two.

This article first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

