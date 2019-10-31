Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
Report from Westpac Group reveals Australians who are scammed lose thousands of dollars. Picture Supplied.
News

Report reveals Aussies losing thousands in scams

Michael Doyle
31st Oct 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECENT report initiated by the Westpac Group has found Australians who were scammed in the last 12 months lost an average of $12,000.

The report found those living in NSW/ACT were the least likely to research companies they were dealing with.

Queenslanders believed more than any other they would not fall for a scam, however they were the most likely to be affected by a scam.

The reports have led St George Bank - part of the Westpac Group - to urged people to be more protective of their money.

"Scammers are now using very sophisticated techniques, tricks and technologies to convince unsuspecting Australians to hand over their hard-earned cash," said Tweed City branch manager, Lisa Allan.

"With one in five Australians not talking about scam prevention, it's important we lift the lid on scams through building awareness and taking simple steps to protect ourselves against scammers."

Some of the tips offered include never providing personal information in emails, phone calls and text messages.

Also keeping up-to-date with computer software and be wary of emails requesting your information.

editors picks scam scammers st george bank tweed westpac
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Restaurant owner and employee involved in Airlie theft

    premium_icon Restaurant owner and employee involved in Airlie theft

    Crime An opportunistic crime at an Airlie Beach hot-spot will have you thinking twice before you leave your belongings unattended.

    The amazing story behind this Bowen business award finalist

    premium_icon The amazing story behind this Bowen business award finalist

    News This business is being acknowledged for its community involvement

    MP calls for heads to roll over drumline saga

    premium_icon MP calls for heads to roll over drumline saga

    News AN MP wants heads to roll as the Labor and LNP parties continue to “pass the buck”...

    Homeless: Up to 10 people sleep rough in region each night

    premium_icon Homeless: Up to 10 people sleep rough in region each night

    News 'The risk of people becoming homeless in the Whitsundays is high'