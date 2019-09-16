Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a unit fire at the Whitsunday Terraces' Endeavour block on Golden Orchid Drive. Monique Preston
Reported unit fire in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
by
16th Sep 2019 7:58 AM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a reported unit fire in Airlie Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said a crew was investigating reports of a structure fire at the Whitsunday Terraces' Endeavour block on Golden Orchid Drive.

Smoke is issuing from the building, according to the spokesperson with one crew arriving at the scene just before 7.45am.

An ambulance was seen with lights and sirens travelling along Shute Harbour Rd just before 7.50am, and a spokesperson confirmed they were headed to the unit fire.

The QFES spokesperson said more more crews were en route.

