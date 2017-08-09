Reporter exclaims 'holy cow' as calf jumps fence on Shute Harbour Rd

A cow was sighted on Shute Harbour Rd near Plants Whitsunday at Cannon Valley.

A YOUNG calf looking for greener pastures has caused a commotion on Shute Harbour Rd this afternoon.

Roving journalist at the Whitsunday Times, Jacob Wilson, encountered the animal at Cannon Valley 100 meters from Plants Whitsunday at about 2pm.

He said the calf was sitting between the rail line and the fence eating grass.

"I saw it on the other side of the road and crossed got my camera out and the sight of my camera was enough to scare it," he said.

"It made one attempt at jumping through the fence and then a second attempt that was successful and at that point I was like 'holy cow it jumped through the fence'."

Mr Wilson said the condition of the fence was not good.

"Whoever owns this property should invest in a better fence," he said.

"There is nothing to stop it happening again."

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said if motorists encounter cows loitering on the road to call the Whitsunday Police Station.

"If we get a call we will attend but at this stage it is a council matter," she said.

"We can't enforce any law but council do have by-laws about the maintaining about fences."

Whitsunday Police can be contacted by calling 4948 8888.