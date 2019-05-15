Reports of crocodile swimming off popular beach

A NORTHERN Beaches resident has reported a crocodile seen swimming in waters off a popular Mackay beach this morning.

In a post on the Bucasia Beach and Shoal Point Community Group on Facebook just before 11am, a resident reported seeing a crocodile swimming just beyond the waves at Bucasia Beach.

It is unclear whether the sighting has been reported to the Queensland Environment Department, however it is not the first to be sighted in the Mackay and Whitsunday region recently.

In response to the sighting, Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan took aim at the Queensland Government over crocodile management.

"Reports of another croc off Bucasia Beach in the southern part of my electorate this morning. What happens if a swimmer or someone on a board is taken?" Mr Costigan said.

"Do we just pretend it can't or won't happen? I remind all constituents that I tried to mitigate the risk just recently in State Parliament where I supported the KAP's Safer Waterways Bill.

"Sadly, it was voted down 83-5, with the LNP's only surviving MP in the north voting with Labor and the Greens. Can you believe it? That's right. The LNP's Member for Burdekin backed Labor and the Greens instead of doing something to keep North Queenslanders safe."

Burdekin MP Dale Last said the LNP policy on problem crocodiles was simple.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to dangerous crocs in urban areas and an iron clad commitment to remove them in 3 days; not the 3 months we are currently seeing," Mr Last said.

"Our policy is that a croc poses a danger to humans it goes. If it can't be caught then it would be humanely removed.

"The main reason that I didn't support the KAP Safer Waterways Bill is that it supported safari hunting and the last thing we want is inexperienced people running around the country side shooting crocodiles."

"The Member for Whitsunday is being loose with the truth again and if anyone's performance in parliament needs scrutiny, it's his."

Queensland Government CrocWatch data shows a crocodile was reported at Glen Isla, Proserpine on May 9, the same day another crocodile was reported at Proserpine River, Proserpine.

As a result, Departmental Wildlife Officers have deployed recent crocodile warning signs and are monitoring further reports.

Meanwhile on May 2, a crocodile was spotted at Daydream Island, Whitsundays.

Crocodile sightings earlier in the year include: