Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police cars.
Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police cars.
News

Reports shots fired during alleged assault

by Amanda Robbemond
1st Aug 2019 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a vicious assault on the Gold Coast which included reports of a gun being fired.

Around 6.20pm last night, a man was allegedly assaulted by two others on Drama Street in Oxenford.

It is understood the man received facial injuries and was tended to by paramedics.

Reports were made of a gunshot being fired, however these are unconfirmed as at 11pm.

The man's injuries are not believed to be from a firearm.

Witnesses reported seeing dozens of police cars, with the local streets cordoned off and cars being searched. The streets were reopened later in the evening.

Police are continuing to search for two people who fled the scene.

The victim is believed to not be co-operating. He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

assault crime gold coast oxenford

Top Stories

    Drive-by shooting in Bowen

    premium_icon Drive-by shooting in Bowen

    Crime A man desperate to be paid back after lending a friend $6000 will spend time behind bars after taking aim at him.

    Fun for families to treasure

    Fun for families to treasure

    News Plenty to keep the kids entertained.

    FINAL COUNTDOWN: Raiders' time has come

    premium_icon FINAL COUNTDOWN: Raiders' time has come

    Sport Proserpine-Whitsunday will face Mackay City for the grand final.