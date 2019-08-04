Menu
Police are en route.
Tessa Mapstone
News

Reports woman threatening staff with syringe

Melanie Plane
by
4th Aug 2019 2:01 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: A WOMAN has been taken into police custody after an alleged incident at the Bridge St IGA complex this afternoon. 

It is unclear if she has been charged with any offences. 

BREAKING 1.55PM: POLICE are responding to reports of a woman armed with a syringe making threats at a Mackay business.

Multiple crews are en route to a Bridge Road business where the woman is reportedly at the front door, holding a syringe and yelling.

It is understood she is at the IGA shopping complex.

She has been described as wearing a pink dress, having no teeth, having markings on her face and tattoos on both arms.

It is unclear what has sparked the incident or if anyone has been injured.




