Rescue chopper airlifts woman from popular tourist spot

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter retrieved a West Australian tourist from Whitehaven Beach early this morning after she became ill onboard a luxury yacht. Georgia Simpson

A WOMAN was airlifted from Whitehaven Beach and taken to Mackay Hospital this morning, after falling ill aboard a luxury superyacht.

The 26-year-old from Broome was a passenger on a superyacht cruising in the Whitsundays.

It is reported she had been unwell for a few days before calling triple zero early this morning.

RACQ CQ Rescue were tasked to the job, arriving on scene at Tongue Point on Whitsunday Island about 7.30am.

The woman was onboard a yacht anchored on the eastern side of Whitsunday Island.

An RACQ CQ Rescue media release said the rescue helicopter crew, who were in radio contact with the boat, decided it was not possible to land on the island's beach due to the tide or to winch the patient from the vessel.

The crew concluded the safest and quickest means of retrieving the patient was to have her brought ashore by a tender to meet the aircraft's rescue crewman.

The RACQ CQ Rescue rescue crewman completed a hover exit - where he exited the aircraft as it hovered about one foot above the sand and rocks on the island's shore.

He then prepared and briefed the patient before escorting her into the helicopter.

The entire retrieval process took less than five minutes, RACQ Rescue said.

The woman was flown to Mackay Airport in a stable condition arriving at 8am and was taken to Mackay Hospital by road ambulance.