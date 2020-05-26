Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man
A LifeFlight rescue chopper is en route to help a trapped man LifeFlight
News

Rescue chopper en route to man trapped by a fallen silo

Michael Nolan
by
26th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en route to help a man trapped after a silo collapsed on a property at Toobeah, near Goondiwindi. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the silo collapsed shortly after 8am, trapping the man at a Donavans Rd property. 

Initial reports suggest co-workers had to uncover the man who was partially buried under rubble and the contents of the silo. 

However, the man remained trapped until emegency services arrived. 

More to come.

More Stories

farm accident lifeflight queensland ambulance service workplace accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The group connecting young farmers and changing growing

        premium_icon The group connecting young farmers and changing growing

        News One woman has made it her mission to connect young Proserpine growers

        Months of lobbying pays off: $15m upgrade announced

        premium_icon Months of lobbying pays off: $15m upgrade announced

        News Development group says funding announcement for Bowen Development Rd a ‘step in...

        Man found driving with ‘concoction of drugs’ in system

        premium_icon Man found driving with ‘concoction of drugs’ in system

        News A Cannonvale man caught driving with MDMA and cannabis in his system has been fined...

        IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime A number of people appear in Bowen Magistrate Court on a range of charges