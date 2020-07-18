Menu
Emergency services personnel attend an incident at Barron Gorge where a teenager reportedly fell 30 metres down a cliff. The Rescue 510 helicopter recovered the teen and flew him to hospital. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

Rescue chopper evacuates injured trail walker

by Jack Lawrie
18th Jul 2020 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services, including the Rescue 510 helicopter have been tasked to two separate falls at Far North Queensland walking trails on Saturday morning.

The rescue chopper was tasked to a walking track off Black Mountain Rd near Mona Mona, where a man in his twenties had been injured in a two-three metre fall from scaffolding at 9.10am.

Paramedics, including a critical care paramedic assessed the man and found he'd suffered a head injury.

He was flown to Cairns Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

Shortly afterwards at 9.20am, another fall was reported at the Waddlebla walking track at Kanimbla off Lake Morris Rd.

A female patient suffered a head injury and significant facial injuries after falling from a tree.

She was transported to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, with Queensland fire and Emergency Services assisting with transporting her from the trail to the ambulance.

Originally published as Rescue chopper evacuates injured trail walker

