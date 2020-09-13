Menu
A 41-year-old man fell from a horse on a cattle property near Nebo and was flown to hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue
Health

Rescue chopper tasked to back-to-back missions

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Sep 2020 4:30 PM
A RIDER injured after falling from a horse at Nebo was one of three back-to-back missions carried out by the region’s rescue chopper.

It was about 4.30pm Saturday when a 41-year-old man fell from a horse on a cattle property, about 100km south west of Mackay, and suffered suspected spinal injuries.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said it was understood the man had been breaking in the horse when the fall occurred.

The chopper landed in a clearing on the property to treat the man before he was flown to Mackay Base hospital in a stable condition.

Then at 7.30pm Saturday, the chopper was tasked to airlift a 49-year-old Filipino crewman on board the bulk carrier Zephyrus, anchored at Hay Point, who needed medical evacuation to hospital.

Because of weight restrictions on the ship, the man had to be winched from the deck into the rescue chopper as it hovered above.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

About an hour after returning to base at Mackay Airport, the crew was sent to the Whitsundays to collect a 48-year-old Tasmanian visitor injured in a bar fight.

It is understood the man had been drinking in a bar and was hit by another patron causing him to fall and break his ankle.

He also arrived at Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

This brings the total number of rescue missions completed this year to 408.

Every hour the helicopter is in the air cost the community-funded service about $10,500.

