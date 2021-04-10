Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Bundaberg's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Rescue chopper tasked to Bruce Highway crash involving child

Rhylea Millar
10th Apr 2021 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a child to hospital after they were involved in a crash.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a car was travelling south west of Bundaberg on the Bruce Highway and crashed.

A primary-school aged girl who was a passenger of the car at the time sustained multiple injuries as a result.

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene and treated the girl before driving her to a clearing nearby.

The Bundaberg-based rescue helicopter was then able to land and flew the girl to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories:

bruce highway crash bundaberg bundaberg crashes bundaberg health bundaberg hospital bundaberg paramedics bundaberg qas bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue child crash crashbruce highway crash health hospital qas qas paramedics racq lifeflight rescue rescue chopper
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-Hamilton Island staff: ‘Work 110 hours, get paid for 70’

        Premium Content Ex-Hamilton Island staff: ‘Work 110 hours, get paid for 70’

        Business Former Hamilton Island staff have made explosive claims about how pay issues - including many hours of unpaid overtime - stretch back years at the high-end resort.

        Spurned lover blasted over ‘outrageous’ revenge porn act

        Premium Content Spurned lover blasted over ‘outrageous’ revenge porn act

        Crime Angry after being dumped, the 21 year old acted out

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing