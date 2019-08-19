Rescue chopper to airlift patient from mine site
RACQ CQ Rescue has landed at a mine in Central Queensland to airlift a patient to hospital.
A statement from the organisation said a helicopter crew had landed at Byerwen Mine near Glenden.
#RACQ #CQRescue has now landed at Byerwen Mine near Glenden to airlift a patient to hospital suffering with chest pains. pic.twitter.com/4qRzxPIphp— RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) August 19, 2019
The crew will transport the parliament, who is suffering chest pains, to hospital.