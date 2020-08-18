Menu
A Mackay RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called to a primary medical task on a vessel near Gould Reef
Rescue crews called to vessel off Bowen

Zizi Averill
Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:45 PM
A RESCUE crew has arrived on board a vessel off the Bowen coast after a crew member suffered a medical episode.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the team was called Gould Reef after a suspected heart attack.

She said the helicopter team arrived at the vessel at 11.55am, after a 50-minute flight from Mackay.

She said the condition of the patient, as well as their age and gender, was unknown.

bowen gould reef mackay mackay boating racq cq rescue whitsunday
