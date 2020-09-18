Menu
Central Queensland Rescue teams are currently on their way to a sinking boat with eight on board, including children, off the Central Queensland coast.
Breaking

Rescue crews en route to sinking boat with eight on board

by Cormac Pearson
18th Sep 2020 11:38 AM
Subscriber only

A boat with eight people on board is sinking in Central Queensland with multiple rescue crews on their way to the scene.

The vessel is in the Stanage Bay area and are approximately 60 nautical miles east of Rockhampton.

Police are aware of the incident saying the boat is taking on water and requires evacuation.

The RACQ Central Queensland and Capricornia rescue teams are currently en route to the scene via helicopter.

Critical care paramedics are on board.

There are believed to be four adults and four children on board.

RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter teams are currently rushing to the sinking vessel.
