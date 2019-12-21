Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
12-week-old Candy is deaf and looking for a forever home
12-week-old Candy is deaf and looking for a forever home
News

Rescue group searches for home for deaf puppy

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANDY may not hear when you call her, but she'll make up for that with her playfulness and devotion.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group president Judy Whicker said Candy was a cattle dog-cross-kelpie and about 12 weeks old.

"She is totally deaf so she's going to need somebody who can spend a bit of time with her," Ms Whicker said.

"Usually they find deaf dogs are very devoted to their owners because it's the person they relate to most, not being able to be with other canines."

She said Candy absolutely loved to play.

"It would be good if someone had a placid dog that would be willing to work with Candy and let her play," she said.

"She would benefit from having a playmate, but if she's with someone that can take her for walks and spend time with her as an only dog, she'd love that too."

To learn more about Candy, phone 0497 292 318

gladstone animal rescue group puppy adoption
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        News A man has told of the terrifying moment a snake attacked his four-year-old son and tried to “drag him away” at their family home.

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel Qld tourism industry to feel $3bn windfall this holiday season

        15 Whitsunday businesses that had a fresh start in 2019

        premium_icon 15 Whitsunday businesses that had a fresh start in 2019

        Business It was a big year for businesses in the Whitsundays