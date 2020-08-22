Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
News

Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

accident
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Premium Content Reality TV star’s donation gives tablets to rural fireys

        Celebrity Kylie Jenner has donated $200,000 to roll out bushfire mapping tablets to our rural brigades.

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted in Prossie, Airlie

        Crime A man was found in bushland and another was forced to spend a night in the...

        Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        Premium Content Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        News Hearings will focus on the Grosvenor blast and methane exceedances.

        What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Premium Content What happens to Brunker’s WRC seat now he’s in state race

        Council News There could be some changes to the council table now Division 6 councillor has...