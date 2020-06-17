Rescue helicopter called as emergency beacon activated

A rescue team flew from Townsville this morning after the activation of a EPIRB.

AN EMERGENCY rescue helicopter was called to Bowen in the early hours of this morning, only to find they had been summoned by a false activation of an emergency beacon.

Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue president Ian Shields said the EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) activation occurred about 4:40am, with a helicopter rescue team from Townsville responding to the call.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s (AMSA) duty manager Pete Kelly confirmed that a crew and helicopter were sent to investigate a potential emergency situation, after the device sent a distress signal.

Mr Kelly said the issue for the emergency team last night was that the beacon was unregistered, meaning they could not get in contact with anybody to verify an emergency situation before sending the crew and helicopter.

“We treat every situation as a distress situation until we know otherwise,” he said.

“We do waste a lot of time. We do spend a lot of money looking for unregistered beacons.

“We have two key things when people are getting an emergency beacon. Get one that has GPS and register it and keep it updated.”

Mr Kelly said when they are called out to an incident, a satellite system detects the beacon’s distress signal and sends an alert.

“Each beacon has a unique ID, which should match to who has registered it in our database. It should have their contact details, boat and emergency contact,” he said.

“In this case, it was unregistered and we were only getting an approximate location in a coastal area.

“The beacon was activated but we had no one registered to it, so we couldn’t call to talk to them to see what the issue was.

“So in this case, we tasked a rescue team from Townsville and they sent the helicopter.”

Mr Kelly said they eventually found the beacon inside a boat at Bowen Marina and were in the process of tracking down the owner, but the situation could have been avoided if the beacon had been registered.

“We found it, it was in an unattended boat at the marina,” he said.

“It was unattended so we don’t know what happened. Sometimes they’re getting a bit old, sometimes they get wet, or get interference from other devices.”

Mr Kelly said it was an important message for everyone to ensure their beacons were registered, so that emergency crews could be left to attend real emergencies.