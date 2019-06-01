Menu
EMERGENCY services are on the scene of truck rollover south of Toowoomba.
News

Rescue helicopter called to rollover south of Toowoomba

1st Jun 2019 4:54 PM

UPDATE, 6.30pm: One stable patient has been transported to Warwick Hospital and another patient, also stable, has been transported via rescue helicopter to PA Hospital following the rollover QAS media has reported.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck rollover south of Toowoomba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were alerted to the accident on Warwick Allora Rd at 4.20pm.

She said the team were treating two patients on scene.

"One has been able to self-extricate from the vehicle, while the other is still inside," she said.

"A rescue helicopter has been tasked."

The truck was described as a single trailer vehicle carrying hay. 

