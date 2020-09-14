Menu
SERIOUS CRASH: One car was flipped during the Wood St crash.
Breaking

Suspected fatality following horror Wood St crash

Tessa Flemming
14th Sep 2020 4:41 PM
UPDATE 5.15PM : Unconfirmed reports have strongly suggested one person has died this afternoon following a horror crash on Wood St.

A female patient has been transported to the Warwick Hospital where she will be airlifted, mostly likely to Princess Alexandra Hospital, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson. 

The spokesperson said the woman had suffered significant arm injuries. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman has also confirmed one person has been taken into custody. 

"The intersection is blocked at the moment," she said. 

"Main Roads is helping direct traffic in the area."

EARLIER:  people have been involved in a serious traffic crash in Warwick this afternoon.

The three car crash occurred at around 3.53pm on Wood St, near the Guy St intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a rescue helicopter was on its way and that one patient was suffering critical injuries.

"At this stage, we're still assessing three patients. One patient has critical injuries, another has pretty significant injuries and one appears to be OK," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was on scene.

Neither emergency service could confirm whether there were fatalies at this stage.

More information to come.

Warwick Daily News

