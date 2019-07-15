Rescue helicopter tasked to serious crash
UPDATE: EMERGENCY services are working to free at least one person trapped in a car.
The man in his 20s became trapped when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree on Malchi Nine Mile Rd.
He has critical head, abdominal and chest injuries.
A female in her mid teens who was also in the car is in a stable condition with no serious injuries.
A third patient is in a critical condition.
The rescue helicopter is on scene.
EARLIER: TWO people have critical injuries following a single vehicle crash in Nine Mile.
Three people were travelling in the car on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it crashed into a tree at about 3.30pm.
Paramedics are at the scene and a rescue helicopter is on its way.