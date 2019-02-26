Menu
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 7:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    Greens are rolling at Airlie

    Greens are rolling at Airlie

    Sport The Airlie Beach Bowls Club has had a busy past week with a series of events scheduled.

    Turn up, pick up and clean up the region

    Turn up, pick up and clean up the region

    News Turn up, pick up and clean up the region

    Owner of ring sought

    Owner of ring sought

    News A ring was found in a pot plant.

    Connor reaches five years free of cancer

    Connor reaches five years free of cancer

    News Courageous youngster Connor Howse reaches major milestone.