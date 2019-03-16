Menu
Rescue operation underway for stranded skydivers

Claudia Alp
by
16th Mar 2019 10:56 AM

TWO skydivers have been left stranded on a hill behind Whitsunday Airport, Shute Harbour, this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two crews attended the scene at 10.12am where two people believed to be missing after a tandem skydive, were found.

No injuries have been reported at this stage and they had received a "thumbs up" from the pair, the spokesperson said.

RACQ CQ Rescue have been tasked to assist with the skydivers' retrieval.

qas racq cq rescue helicopter shute harbour skydive whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

