Rescue operation underway for stranded skydivers

TWO skydivers have been left stranded on a hill behind Whitsunday Airport, Shute Harbour, this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two crews attended the scene at 10.12am where two people believed to be missing after a tandem skydive, were found.

#RACQ #CQRescue now responding to reports of a parachuter landing in a tree near Shute Harbour. pic.twitter.com/5o1See1S53 — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) March 16, 2019

No injuries have been reported at this stage and they had received a "thumbs up" from the pair, the spokesperson said.

RACQ CQ Rescue have been tasked to assist with the skydivers' retrieval.