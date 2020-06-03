Rescue service announces $1 million budget blackhole

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the cancellation of fundraisers due to coronavirus has left the not-for-profit organisation with a $900,000 blackhole.

THE region's first responders are calling out for help as RACQ CQ Rescue announced it was facing close to a million dollar shortfall.

A spokeswoman for the rescue helicopter service said the cancellation of fundraisers due to coronavirus has left the not-for-profit organisation with a $900,000 funding deficit.

The ramifications of the budget could be life threatening, she said.

"In the event of a medical emergency or dire situation in a remote or regional area, where injury or illness requires urgent aeromedical evacuation, RACQ CQRescue is the main rescue service available 24/7, 365 days a year," she said.

RACQ CQ Rescue pilot Leigh Wilkinson and air crewman Lee Jones-Fraser prepare the rescue helicopter for a mission.

"Without our rescue helicopter, … visitors, workers and residents in Central and North Queensland (will) face enormous challenges during times when minutes really count.

"Jets based in the southeast of our state are only dispatched on the very rare occasion that our local rescue helicopter service is unable to transfer patients outside of our service area."

Most recently the crews have been pivotal providing medical treatment to the Grosvenor Mine survivors three hours before other rescue services, she said.

In its 23 year history, the service has been the difference between life and death for more than 9300 patients, she said.

A Mackay RACQ CQ Rescue swimmer and VMR volunteer Dennis Pott take part in a training mission.

The service has called on the community to dig deep to help the crews keep flying.

"Now more so than ever, we need this community to step up and be the real heroes in our region's story," she said.

"Donating to CQ Rescue means your money stays in this region and enables our local rescue helicopter to takeoff and be a lifeline when's it's really needed most."